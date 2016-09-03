Mid-Columbia & Yakima Valley High School Football Scores - 9/02/ - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Mid-Columbia & Yakima Valley High School Football Scores - 9/02/16

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
Prosser 28, Kennewick 7
Royal 21, Ellensburg 14
Lakeside (Seattle) 38, Selah 0
Naches Valley 13, Toppenish 2
White Salmon 41, Goldendale 0
Zillah 63, Wahluke 6
Cashmere 22, Ephrata 18
Connell 41, Othello 16
Chiawana 50, Moses Lake 6
Kamiakin 44, Eastmont 0
La Salle 43, DeSales 7
Hanford 35, Davis 6
Umatilla 21, Union OR 13
Union WA 36, Hermiston 27
Richland 38, Skyline 27
Lewiston 54, Walla Walla 28
Eisenhower 43, Pasco 18

Mercer Island 44, West Valley 41

Cle Elum 33, Wapato 25

