25-year-old man fatally shot during a traffic stop

EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) - An East Wenatchee police officer fatally shot a 25-year-old man during a traffic stop.



The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Saturday.



An officer stopped a "suspicious" vehicle in Douglas County. Cameron S. Ayers was a passenger in the back seat, when the shooting occurred.



Deputy Rich Magnussen says Ayers had an outstanding warrant from the Washington Department of Corrections for escape from community custody. Magnussen says it was not immediately clear where the escape had occurred.



While trying to take Ayers into custody, the officer fired three shots at him. When officers removed Ayers from the vehicle, they found two knives.



Ayers, from East Wenatchee, was taken to a hospital where he died.



The officer was not injured. He was placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.