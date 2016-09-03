Astronaut tells his story to the Tri-Cities

PASCO, WA.-- When you were a kid, what did you dream of being when you grew up? A doctor? A firefighter? How about an astronaut?

On Saturday at the Bechtel National Planetarium, kids and adults alike were able to meet a real astronaut named Story Musgrave. Story has a lengthy resume- he's been a farmer, a designer, a doctor, a chemist, and a professor- but his claim to fame comes from his six trips to outer space, and a number of years designing the Hubble Telescope.

Not only has Story traveled to space, but he's one of the few people on Earth who can say they've walked in space. He told KNDU that while he was training to walk in a zero-gravity environment, he took his inspiration from the athletes of his time. Specifically, he spent time learning the art of choreographed movement from legendary figure skater Dorothy Hamill.

While Story's space-travel days are over, he's still continuing to inspire the people around him with his story.