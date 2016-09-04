Benton County Sheriff's detectives investigate drive-by shooting

PROSSER, WA- On September 4 at approximately 12:19 in the morning, a weapons complaint was reported in the area of W. Richards Rd and SR-22 near Prosser, Washington.

The reporting party of the call advised dispatch subjects were shooting out of a vehicle. Benton County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with Prosser Police Department responded to the area. The vehicle was not located. A residence and a vehicle parked next to the residence were struck by at least 10 bullets. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.

If anyone has information relevant to the investigation of this case please contact Detective Sergeant Brockman at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.