Musicians give back to military community

RICHLAND, WA.-- Carl Solomon is a singer, songwriter, and guitar player from Portland who lives for his music. He, among others, performed at the Tumbleweed Music festiVAl this weekend.

Carl believes music can inspire happiness, and for that reason, has used it to give back through the program Soldiers, Songs, and Voices, a program that allows musicians to teach active-duty military and veterans how to write songs and play guitar.

"We're not the va, we're not ministers and preachers," Carl told KNDU, "We're not psychologists and counselors. we're musicians teaching and sharing our love for music and songwriting."

The program is a non-profit, and is now in it's fourth year. Carl also told us that unlike many music programs, the students of Soldiers, Songs, and Voices are able to choose exactly what they want to learn!

