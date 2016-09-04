Vehicle theft increasing in Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA.-- Local police tell us in the past couple weeks car thefts have jumped. With the heat more people leave their cars running unattended trying to cool them down and that's when car prowlers pounce.

"They'll start their car and they'll leave the keys in the car," Officer Wakeman of the Pasco Police Department told KNDU, "and run inside because they think it'll only be a minute or two. But in reality that's all it takes."

Just this morning, Kennewick Police reported another truck stolen. But these incidents are not exclusive to the summer months. The same idea applies to people heating up their cars come winter. So no matter the season, don't walk away from a running car, and keep everything locked up!



