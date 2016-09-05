Benton City man faces 30 years in jail for sex trafficking charges

TRI-CITIES, WA - A Benton City man accused of forcing two girls to have sex with customers at migrant labor camps has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.



Roberto Llerenas Jr. was sentenced Friday after being found guilty on sex trafficking charges.



Authorities say Llerenas drove the teens to labor camps near Pasco and Wenatchee, where he charged customers for sex acts with the girls in 2013.



Court documents say he paid a man to act as security and help collect money as the girls engaged in sexual conduct with customers in tents, vehicles and a communal shower.



Llerenas has denied prostituting the 15-year-old girls.