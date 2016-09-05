Washington State University police investigating assault at fraternity house

PULLMAN, WA - Authorities are investigating after an 18-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted at a Washington State University fraternity house.



Pullman police were called to a Pullman hospital Friday night after receiving a report that a WSU student was being treated for a possible sexual assault.



The woman told police she had been at the Delta Upsilon fraternity house, where she was given alcohol and sexually assaulted.



Officers are also looking into reports that another woman became ill after drinking alcohol provided at the gathering that same night.



Police say they searched the fraternity house and interviewed a possible suspect in the sexual assault. The suspect was not arrested pending further investigation.