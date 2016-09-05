Crews respond to residential structure fire in Richland - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

RICHLAND, WA - Firefighters responded just before four o'clock this morning to a residential structure fire on the 1600 Block of Sunset Street in Richland.
 
 Crews say that the fire started in the basement of the house. Luckily the family of four got out safely, but only one of their two pets was found.

 The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

