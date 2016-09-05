Fire prompts level one and level two evacuations

WENATCHEE, WA - Crews are working to contain a fire on Horse Lake Road in Wenatchee.

Evacuation warnings for Broadview and Sleepy Hollow Heights have been lifted after level one and two evacuations orders were issued yesterday.

Firefighters have been monitoring the blaze and it's now 50% contained.

Air and ground crews have worked to calm down the flames that grew to 20 acres.