Cyberbullying is being addressed in the Yakima Valley

YAKIMA, WA - Cyberbullying is still on the rise throughout the country, and one study shows nearly 21 percent of kids between the ages of 8 and 10 have been cyberbullied, usually by classmates.

Data shows that most kids who are cyberbullied go through drops in both grades and attendance.

The state of Washington has had anti-bullying laws that cover cyberbullying and have been in place since 2002, but sometimes it's necessary to take prevention methods to the root of the problem.

UKnowKids, a digital tool that allows parents to monitor their kids' social media use, works to keep kids safe.

The tool is being used at Yakima Valley Technical Skills center to prevent students in the Yakima Valley from being victims of cyberbullying.

UKnowKids also offers tips on educating kids on proper internet use and ways to support those who have experienced this kind of bullying. To take advantage of UKnowKids' online resources, visit www.uknowkids.com.

On September 20th, Yakima Police Detective Mike Durbin will visit West Valley Junior High at 6:30 p.m. to discuss cyber crimes. Detective Durbin also plans to speak with parents about ways to monitor their kids' internet use and keep them safe.