70th Annual Wapato Harvest Festival brings the community together once again

WAPATO, WA - This Labor Day marks the 70th annual Wapato Harvest Festival.

As Haley Gibbs reports, this event is all about celebrating diversity and agriculture.

Today's festivities kicked off this morning with the annual parade, and when it was over, the festival was just beginning.

"We look forward to it because it's labor day," said Wapato resident Lupe Gonzalez.

It's also a day to bring everyone together.

"I think it's just a, you know, it's a way to bring the community together," remarked resident Nancy Calahoun. "And I think for the lions club, it's a way to make money for the things that they do for our community."

There's plenty to do, from vendors to games and more, but so far one of the best things Haley Gibbs heard about the festival is the chicken.

"The chicken is famous too," said one of the festival workers.

"It's really good, it has really good seasoning and all the workers like it," said Wapato resident Veheir Williams.

There's also tacos, hot dogs, kettle corn, and more. But it's not just about the food, it's more about the tradition.

"You come together to visit friends," a worker commented. "You come back to Wapato after you've left, for this weekend."

The festival is open to anyone and everyone who want to experience a bit of fun.

"You get to meet new people and see how we do things here, and see how we're all together as one," said resident Sydni Contreras.

The festival continues until 8:00 p.m. tonight at Lions Park.