Man dies following vehicle rollover on Manastash Ridge

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - At about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4th, Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputy Nate Foster responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident on Manastash Ridge.

The victim, 23-year-old Nicholas Griffith of Bothell, Washington, was in the backseat of an open top vehicle that was climbing a steep portion of the road when the drive line broke, causing the vehicle to shoot backwards rapidly and roll.

Griffith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Toyota 4-Runner.

Preliminary investigation indicates this tragic accident was the result of a mechanical failure.

The accident occurred on one of the 4-WD jeep roads on Manastash Ridge, in the area of Lost Lake, about 30 miles southwest of Ellensburg.