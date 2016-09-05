A look back on Labor Day

KENNEWICK, WA.-- We've all had that 'tough day at the office', but without the progressions made by the Labor Movement, that day could have been a whole lot worse.

That's why we're celebrating Labor Day, or, as Union 598 member, Matt Wilkes, put it, "It's the men, and women, and children that have died so that we can have eight hours... So that we can have this weekend... Dignity at work... That's really what we're celebrating here."

As of 2014, there were 14.6 million active workers in union groups around the country. However, union, or non-union, people all over the country are still working to continue to make change, and keep labor laws moving with the times.