Service Peace Warriors strives to provide war veterans with their own special furry friends

KENNEWICK, WA - The goal of Service Peace Warriors is to train service dogs and give them to war veterans with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Eric Mattox is the Vice President of Service Peace Warriors and explains why the dogs are great companions.

"To have somebody there 24/7, yes they may have families, but some veterans don’t have families, and having a dog being that companion for them and being able to go out in public with them will hopefully empower them to get their life back," Mattox said.

Their goal this year is to pair up six veterans and as of right now, and two veterans will soon be getting dogs.

"Our last veteran we talked to, he couldn't put into words how much this was going to help him and was very excited on getting a service dog from us," Mattox said.

The non-profit is having a food and supplies drive from today until Sunday. The drop-off locations are Petsmart and EFC Equipment Feed and Pet.

Tammy Falkner with Petsmart says why pets are important.

"We believe pets make a difference in peoples' lives and being able to work with a group like this that helps veterans in need… its pretty powerful," said Falkner.