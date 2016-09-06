Energy Northwest planning a new plant in North Richland

RICHLAND, WA - Energy Northwest has plans for a new solar power generating and storage facility north of Richland.



The project is being funded with help from a Washington State Clean Energy Fund grant. The fund supports the development of low-carbon energy technologies to save energy, cut costs, reduce emissions and strengthen the economy with jobs that pay well.



Energy Northwest official Jim Gaston says the planned 4-megawatt photovoltaic solar power plant will provide enough power to support 3,200 homes.



The project will be used to demonstrate and research an improved battery system that could make intermittent renewable energy more practical. It also could help stabilize Richland city electricity expenses.



The solar plant could be up and running by the end of 2017.