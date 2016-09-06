UPDATE-- Silver Alert canceled for Yakima man

UPDATE--

YAKIMA, WA- 63-year-old Lorren J. McKenzie has been found safe, the silver alert has been canceled.

Lorren McKenzie was located this morning around 9:15 in his car in the 3900 block of Richey Road. He is ok. He was sent to the hospital to be checked out.

---------------------------

PREVIOUS-

YAKIMA, WA - A Silver Alert has been issued for 69-year-old Lorren J McKenzie, who is missing from 4100 Englewood in Yakima.

McKenzie has dementia, is diabetic and does not have his medication. He is possibly on his way to Harrah or Kennewick Washington, or Ogden Utah.

McKenzie is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He is driving a maroon 2015 Honda Accord sedan, Washington registration DV05679.