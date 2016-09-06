NBC RIGHT NOW - If you are a coffee lover and an ice cream lover then today is for you. Today is National Coffee Ice Cream Day.

Coffee ice cream was used for the first time in a parfait in 1869. So to get you in the spirit, we looked up some recipes that include coffee ice cream.

Coffee Ice Cream Fudge Cake:

1) To make fudge sauce, combine heavy cream and corn syrup in heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil, remove from heat, add chocolate and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate until cool, about 45 minutes.

2) To make ice cream cake, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Finely grind graham crackers and almonds in food processor or blender. Stir in sugar. Add butter and process until moist crumbs form. Press mixture into bottom and sides of 9 inch spring form pan. Bake until golden, about 12 minutes. Allow to cool, then spread 2 cups softened ice cream over crust. Spoon 3/4 cup fudge sauce over ice cream. Freeze until set, then repeat layering. Cover and freeze 8 hours or overnight. Refrigerate remaining fudge sauce.

3) The next day, preheat the oven broiler. Warm the remaining fudge sauce in the microwave or a small saucepan. Place the cake pan on a cookie sheet. Spread the marshmallow cream over cake and sprinkle miniature marshmallows on top. Place under broiler until marshmallows are deep brown. Loosen cake with knife and remove sides of pan. Serve immediately with warmed fudge sauce.

Dulce De Leche-Mocha Ice Cream Dessert:

1) Heat oven to 350°F. Arrange crackers in single layer in ungreased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Melt butter in medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in brown sugar. Bring to a boil. Boil 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in pecans. Pour and spread over crackers. Bake 10 minutes. Cool 30 minutes or until cooled.

2) Crush crackers into coarse crumbs. Sprinkle half of crumbs in bottom of ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish. Cut and remove carton from dulce de leche ice cream. Cut ice cream into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Arrange slices over crumbs, overlapping slightly. Spread ice cream with spatula until even pressing down firmly. Freeze 1 hour or until firm.



3) Place hot fudge ice cream topping in resealable 1-quart plastic bag. Cut small hole in bottom corner of bag with topping. Squeeze bag to pipe fudge topping over ice cream. Scatter remaining half of praline crumbs over fudge layer. Freeze 30 minutes or until fudge is firm.

4) Cut and remove carton from coffee ice cream. Cut ice cream into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Arrange slices over crumbs, spreading ice cream until smooth; press down firmly. Freeze while preparing topping.

5) Beat whipping cream in large bowl until stiff peaks form. Fold in liqueur. Spread over top of dessert. If desired, garnish with chocolate curls. Freeze 4 hours or until firm. Let stand at room temperature for 20 to 30 minutes before serving time.

S'mores Coffee and Fudge Ice Cream Cake:

1) Preheat oven to 350°F. Finely grind graham crackers, toasted almonds and 3 tablespoons sugar in processor. Add 1/2 cup melted butter; process mixture until moist crumbs form. Press graham cracker mixture onto bottom and up sides of 9-inch-diameter springform pan with 2 3/4-inch-high sides. Bake crust until edges are golden, about 12 minutes. Cool graham cracker crust completely.

2) Spread 2 cups softened ice cream in crust. Spoon 3/4 cup cooled Fudge Sauce over. Freeze until sauce is just set, about 10 minutes. Refrigerate or freeze remaining ice cream as necessary to prevent ice cream from melting. Repeat layering with 2 cups ice cream, then 3/4 cup sauce. Freeze until sauce is just set. Spread remaining 2 cups ice cream over. Cover and freeze cake overnight. Refrigerate remaining Fudge Sauce.

3) Preheat broiler. Warm remaining Fudge Sauce in small saucepan over low heat. Remove from heat. Place cake in pan on baking sheet. Spread marshmallow creme over top of cake. Sprinkle miniature marshmallows over in single layer. Broil just until marshmallows are deep brown, watching closely to avoid burning, about 1 minute. Run knife between pan sides and cake to loosen. Remove pan sides. Cut cake into wedges. Serve cake immediately with warm Fudge Sauce.

