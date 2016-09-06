CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dash cam video shows police chase throughout the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, WA - Caught on camera overnight Pasco Police posted this dash cam video to Facebook of a chase through the Tri-Cities.

Richland officers tried to stop the stolen car on Interstate 182 near Queensgate.

The suspect car didn't stop, leading officers to eventually lay down spike strips. The car continued on just its rims into the Finley area.

KPD then requested Pasco's help with a PIT maneuver.

The suspect ran from the car and somehow got away. Police are still looking for the suspect.