ITT Technical Institute closes 140 of its campuses across the country

NBC RIGHT NOW - ITT Technical Institute is closing its doors. ITT educational services says its ceasing operations off all ITT Technical Institutes immediately.

The college says the closures are because of an investigation and sanctions by the U.S. Department of Education over recruiting and accounting practices at the school.

Last week the education department banned the for-profit college from enrolling new students who use federal financial aid.

ITT has also been ordered to pay $152 million to the fed to cover student refunds and other liabilities.

Under the new measures, current students can continue receiving federal grants and loans.

ITT has 140 campus locations in 35 states.