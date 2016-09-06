PASS program will reward 6th graders for perfect attendance

HERMISTON, OR - The Hermiston School District, in partnership with Rogers Toyota of Hermiston, will participate in the P.A.S.S. (Perfect Attendance Spells Success) Program. A program that has promoted perfect attendance amongst 6th graders in Lewiston, Idaho, and has been successful since its inception in 2006.

In June 2017, Rogers Toyota of Hermiston will award a bicycle and helmet to each 6th grader from Armand Larive and Sandstone middle schools that had perfect attendance during the 2016-17 school year.

Sandstone middle school will roll out the program with an assembly on Tuesday, September 6, at 2:40 p.m., and Armand Larive on September 8 at 2:40 p.m.

Attendance will be recorded between the dates of September 19 and June 6. Perfect attendance means that a student cannot have an absence (excused or unexcused) between the dates mentioned, and cannot be tardy three times. The student will not be eligible if the criteria are not met.

“The best thing about this program is the enthusiasm it generates among teachers, parents, and most importantly 6th graders,” said Glenn Silaski, general manager for Rogers Toyota of Hermiston. “These kids are at the perfect place in their school careers to be excited and motivated about an extra incentive to attend class. To date, PASS has helped hundreds of kids focus on all of the benefits of getting the most out of their education.”