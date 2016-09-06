Kennewick School District receives $51 million for improvement projects

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick School District says they've seen studies that show that more one-on-one attention goes a long way, especially early on in a child's education, and that's why these up-and-coming projects are so important to them.

The kinder to third grade class size reduction projects are all about lowering the teacher-to-student ratio in classrooms.

Last month, the school board voted to use state grant money for three main things: build another elementary school with 38 classrooms instead of the average 20, construct a new school specifically for the district's dual-language program at the site of the old Desert Hills Middle School, and add 20 classrooms to Amistad Elementary.

"The board has really focused on making sure the kids have great facilities. Since 2009 we've been working on projects to modernize our schools and renovate the ones built in the 70's and 80's," said Dave Bond, Superintendent for KSD.

Superintendent Bond says that they want to make sure they split up the $51 million evenly throughout the district, and that's why they chose these specific projects.

These projects will allow more kids to go to schools in the areas they live in and not have to be bussed so far.

It will also allow for more children to take part in the dual-language program.

Later on this month the board will decide just how aggressive or moderate the construction will go to have the projects completed over the next three years.

For more information, you can visit this website:

https://www.ksd.org/News/Slideshow-News/Kennewick-receives-51-million-state-grant-to-reduce-K-3-class-size