HAMTC, WRPS reach agreement on Hanford Stop Work order

HANFORD, WA - President and Project Manager Mark Lindholm released a statement today regarding the lifting of the Stop Work order that was issued at Hanford due to unsafe air quality at the tank farms. Here is what he had to say:

"Through collaboration and teamwork, I’m pleased to announce that WRPS and the Hanford Atomic Metal Trades Council (HAMTC) have reached a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to lift the Stop Work order requiring the use of supplied-air respiratory protection inside tank farm fences, based on WRPS’ agreement to remain on supplied air until the following conditions are met:

"1. Cartridge testing is completed and documented results have been satisfactorily demonstrated to provide worker protection from tank vapor emissions.

2. A third-party qualified independent entity, selected by HAMTC, reviews the testing methodology/protocols and results of the cartridge testing data and concurs with the results.

"After the above two items are completed, WRPS and HAMTC agree to the use of interim mandatory respiratory protections consistent with the testing results until emergence of additional engineered controls or other approaches are implemented and proven to be effective. This will be conducted on a farm-by-farm basis.

"By working together, we can continue to provide a safe and healthy working environment."