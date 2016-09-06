IRS offers service by appointment at the Richland Tax Assistance Center

SEATTLE, WA - Taxpayers in need of service at the Richland IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) will now need to call to schedule an appointment. However, they should first see if their answer is available at IRS.gov. They may be able to resolve their tax question by visiting the IRS website, eliminating the need to be seen at a local TAC.

The IRS will begin taking calls on September 6 for appointments starting September 12 or later. Taxpayers requiring assistance should first call the special toll-free number, 1-844-545-5640, to schedule an appointment at 825 Jadwin Avenue in Richland. IRS representatives can help resolve their issue over the phone or schedule an appointment at a local IRS TAC if face-to-face service is needed. In most cases, callers are able to resolve their tax issue without having to travel to a TAC, which can sometimes be a significant trip. Taxpayers should always check IRS.gov for days and hours of service as well as services offered at the location they plan to visit.

The IRS is moving to an appointment service at this office as part of an ongoing effort to eliminate lines and reduce frustration for taxpayers with more complex tax matters who require in-person tax help. Prior studies show that many taxpayers visit an IRS office to get a tax transcript, make a payment, resolve a notice, obtain a form or publication or ask about their refund. Many of these issues can be resolved at IRS.gov without traveling to an IRS office.

As a reminder, IRS.gov offers numerous online options for tax help that can save time and effort. Services include: