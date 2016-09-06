Gubernatorial and Senate debate schedule - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

OLYMPIA, WA (AP) - The Washington State Debate Coalition has released its schedule for four gubernatorial and U.S. Senate debates.
    
Democratic Governor Jay Inslee will debate Republican challenger Bill Bryant September 26th at Seattle University and again October 19th at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. Inslee and Bryant previously debated last month in Spokane.
    
Democratic U.S. Senator Patty Murray will debate Republican challenger Chris Vance October 16th at Gonzaga University in Spokane and October 23rd at Microsoft in Redmond.
    
The debate coalition was founded by Seattle CityClub earlier this year. The coalition comprises civic leaders, nonpartisan organizations, colleges and universities and dozens of media partners.
 

