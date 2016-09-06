Pasco street line painting project begins Wednesday, Sept. 7

PASCO, WA - The City’s Public Works Department will be performing line painting of city streets beginning Wednesday, September 7th.

The project is expected to take about 4 weeks depending on weather conditions. Work will take place during daylight hours, with the possibility of some night time work. There will be a lead truck, paint striping machine, and a following truck that will make up the striping team equipment. This equipment will be moving slowly, so please take extra care while traveling near them.

The crew will begin with painting the yellow centerline striping. Painting will begin on Sacajawea Park Road and will be concentrated in the area east of 4th Ave. Updates to the work areas will be provided as work progresses.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at (509) 545-3463.

