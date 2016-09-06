Board authorizes upcoming sale of 230 acres of state trust land in Pasco

OLYMPIA, WA - At its regular monthly meeting today, the Board of Natural Resources authorized the sale of more than 230 acres of vacant state trust land in Pasco at auction on November 17th.

“The sale of this valuable property will generate money we can profitably use to buy other revenue-producing land,” said Peter Goldmark, Commissioner of Public Lands, who also chairs the Board and supervises the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. “The new property will be managed to create sustainable revenue for Washington public schools.”

Composed of five parcels ranging from 21 to 103 acres in size and valued at more than $5.5 million collectively, the parcels are residentially zoned and located next to the intersection of Interstate 182 and Road 68.

The minimum acceptable auction bids for the properties will range from $680,000 to just over $1.2 million based on a recent appraisal of current fair market values.

The auction will be conducted in Pasco on November 17th, 2016, by the firm of Musser Bros., Inc. Information about the property and auction is online at: www.mbauction.com/auction/prime-residential-development-property/.