Duportail Street is undergoing some improvement reconstruction

RICHLAND, WA - People living along a portion of Duportail Street in Richland are seeing some big changes right now because of an ongoing construction project.

Reporter Haley Gibbs checked it out today and learned that the project is currently in Phase Two.

She also learned that Duportail Street will now go across the Yakima River and all the way down to Wellsian Way. Right now, the section of Duportail between Thayer and Wright is being worked on, and many residents live right along there.

"It's kind of obnoxious, I've had a sign in front of our house for a couple months now," said Richland resident Sydnie Schroeder.

From detour signs to roads being closed and more, it's something that Shroeder says is just a bit of a hassle.

"When I come home from different parts of Tri-Cities, I forget that the construction is there and I have to go around," Shroeder told us. "It hasn't been there too long, hopefully it won't be there for much longer."

According to the City of Richland Public Works, the current construction should be done by around October. They will be adding new sidewalks, roundabouts, and bike paths to the existing road, as well as extending the road all the way to Wellsian Way.

"It will just be a big improvement for everybody in that area," stated Jeff Peters, Transportation and Development Manager for the City of Richland Public Works. "Make it safer for the kids walking to school and any other pedestrians or motorists that are driving down there."

But that's not all the project entails. Starting next year, the city is looking to build a bridge that connects with Duportail Street and goes all the way over the Yakima River. Peters is also grateful for the public's patience on the matter.

"The contractors, the faster they can get it done, the faster they want to get it done, so they're working hard to make that happen," Peters said.