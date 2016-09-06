The story behind the traffic light issue at Clearwater and U.S. 395

KENNEWICK, WA - Many people have had questions for us about the traffic lights on Clearwater Avenue and U.S. 395, and now, we finally have the answers.

Many have noticed that the traffic lights on this major intersection have been blinking red on more than just one occasion in the past week.

The WSDOT told reporter Haley Gibbs that it has simply been a mechanical malfunction. Originally they were having a difficult time figuring out if it was a hardware issue or a software issue, but once they thought they had the problem identified, they then switched out the faulty part with a brand new part only to find that the issue was still happening.

This led them to believe that the problem was something completely different; however, they found that the brand new part was also faulty. This resulted in them being out at the intersection again today, fixing the lights for hopefully the last time.

WSDOT wants to ensure everyone that they are working hard to get this issue resolved. And if you do see those lights flashing again, be extra cautious and remember to treat it like a stop sign, as well as contact the local police department to help get it fixed.