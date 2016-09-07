Police arrest a man making threats to kill

PASCO, WA - Officers have a man in custody who allegedly threatened others with a knife Tuesday night. Pasco Police responded around 9 o'clock p.m. to the area of N. 7th Ave and W Agate St.

Officers surrounded the home as everyone got out safely, except for the suspect. They waited for a search warrant and went inside to arrest Freddy Hurtado Gutierrez.

Police took Gutierrez to the Franklin County Jail on a felony investigative hold for threats to kill.