Early morning mobile home fire injures four

YAKIMA, WA - Just before four o'clock this morning, crews were called to a structure fire on the 1200 Blk. of W Washington Ave.

When crews got on scene they found a mobile home burning. Firefighters were able to get the fire out in about an hour.

Two people who were inside the mobile home and suffered from smoke inhalation as well as first and second degree burns when they tried to go back inside to rescue their pet. A neighbor who tried to help is also being treated for smoke inhalation and burns. They were all taken to the hospital.



A firefighter was also hurt during the fire from flying debris.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.