Plan to build school for poker dealers rejected by city council

PENDLETON, OR - An effort to open a school for poker dealers in Umatilla has been rejected by the city council.



Troy Lindstrom sought to open the Oregon Dealers Institute of the Northwest, a trade school training students to become professional dealers.



Part of the curriculum would include giving students live experience dealing games where real money was at stake.



According to minutes from last month's meeting, the council decided the school would violate zoning rules that forbid gambling as a stand-alone business. The school would have been located in a storefront on Sixth Street.



Lindstrom disagreed with the council's characterization of the school as a gambling business. Other audience members testified that playing with Monopoly money as suggested would not replicate the stressful environment of a live poker game.