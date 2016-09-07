YVFWC announces new providers

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic (YVFWC) is pleased to announce the addition of several new providers to its roster.

Isaac Brauner, DO, is new to the Yakima Medical-Dental Clinic in Yakima, Washington. Brauner, a Family Medicine practitioner, earned his medical degree from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine in Yakima, Washington. He completed his residency at Puyallup Tribal Health Authority in Tacoma, Washington. He enjoys camping, cooking, watching basketball, and board games.

Karen “Sunny” Ridenour, ARNP, is new to the Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. She speaks Spanish and knows sign language. In her free time she enjoys hiking, riding motorcycles, scuba diving, and making jewelry.

Gelar Biscaro, DO, is new to the Valley Vista Medical Group provider team. Dr. Biscaro earned his medical degree from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences School of Osteopathic Medicine in Yakima, Washington. He completed his residency at Sollus Northwest Family Medicine Residency in Grandview, Washington. He enjoys hiking, camping, reading, and Mexican food.

Nathan Lilya, DO, MHPE, is new to the Unify Community Health centers in Spokane, Washington. Lilya, a Family Medicine and OB practitioner earned his medical degree from Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona. He completed his residency at Central Washington Family Medicine in Ellensburg, Washington. He enjoys hunting, fishing, camping, Boy Scouts leadership, playing the banjo, and blacksmithing.

Stephanie Bowdish, ARNP, is also new to Unify Community Health in Spokane, Washington. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Gonzaga University in Spokane. She enjoys spending time with her family and dog, reading, playing volleyball, photography, and eating good food.