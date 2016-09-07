Kennewick schools offers community flu shot clinics - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick schools offers community flu shot clinics

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
Connect

KENNEWICK, WA - Flu season is just around the corner and flu shot clinics will be offered at Kennewick schools beginning September 16 to students, staff and community members.

The clinics will be operated by Safeway Pharmacy. No appointment is necessary. Those attending should bring their health insurance card.

Please contact a Safeway pharmacy with any insurance questions.

The flu vaccine will only be offered as an injection. Immunizations for pneumonia and shingles and the vaccine preventing tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis will also be available.

Children under the age of 18 will need a consent form, available at www.ksd.org or at the flu shot clinic, signed by a parent or guardian.

Clinic dates and locations are as follows:

  • Friday, September 16, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Amistad Elementary; 2:30 to 4 p.m. at KSD Administration Center.
  • Monday, September 19, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Sage Crest Elementary; 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Southridge High School
  • Tuesday, September 20, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Edison Elementary; 2:40 to 4:10 p.m. at Highlands Middle School
  • Wednesday, September 21, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Vista Elementary, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Keewaydin Discovery Center; 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Kennewick High School
  • Thursday, September 22, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Southgate Elementary; 2:40 to 4:10 p.m. at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School
  • Friday, September 23, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Eastgate Elementary, 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Kamiakin High School
  • Monday, September 26, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Sunset View Elementary, 2:40 to 4:10 p.m. at Desert Hills Middle School
  • Tuesday, September 27, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Hawthorne Elementary School; 2:40 to 4:10 p.m. at Chinook Middle School
  • Wednesday, September 28, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Washington Elementary; 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Fruitland Building, 201 S. Garfield St.
  • Thursday, September 29, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Cottonwood Elementary; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at MTS Building, 622 N. Kellogg St.; 2:40 to 4:10 p.m. at Park Middle School
  • Friday, September 30, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Canyon View Elementary; 10:30 a.m. to noon at Tri-Tech Skills Center
  • Monday, October 3, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Cascade Elementary School; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at MTS Building
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures