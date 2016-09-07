Kennewick schools offers community flu shot clinics

KENNEWICK, WA - Flu season is just around the corner and flu shot clinics will be offered at Kennewick schools beginning September 16 to students, staff and community members.

The clinics will be operated by Safeway Pharmacy. No appointment is necessary. Those attending should bring their health insurance card.

Please contact a Safeway pharmacy with any insurance questions.

The flu vaccine will only be offered as an injection. Immunizations for pneumonia and shingles and the vaccine preventing tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis will also be available.

Children under the age of 18 will need a consent form, available at www.ksd.org or at the flu shot clinic, signed by a parent or guardian.

Clinic dates and locations are as follows: