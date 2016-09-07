Hanford contractor worker accused of creating 20 person hit list

PASCO, WA - Benton County Prosecutors have decided to charge a CH2M Hill worker with Felony Harassment. 57-year-old Dominick Furino has been in the Benton County Jail since Friday, September 2nd on an investigative hold and will be arraigned this Friday. He's accused of creating a 20-person hit list.



---- PREVIOUS COVERAGE ----

A Hanford worker remains in the Benton County Jail after police arrested him last week. A court document shows 57-year-old Dominick Furino is accused of creating a hit list with 20 names on it. An unnamed person reported it, saying Dominick Furino told them about it. That person is concerned their own name is on the list. The other names include Furino's unnamed girlfriend, other Hanford workers, doctors, and L&I employees. Police say the threat is that Furino planned to track those people down and "blow their heads off."

Police say he was arrested Friday after a regional SWAT team was sent to his home out of concern that he might have been armed or had mental health issues.



A CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company employee confirms Furino is listed on the contractor's employee roster.

The court document said Furino has mercury poisoning and is mad at the people on the list for "dissatisfaction of treatment and denial of medical claims."



Furino allegedly said he would not commit suicide after the shooting because he wanted to stand in front of a judge and explain why he did it.



Furino is in custody on an investigative hold and prosecutors have until Thursday to either charge him or send him home.