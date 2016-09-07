Man threatens people with shotgun, stopped by girlfriend with baseball bat

BENTON CITY, WA - On Wednesday morning, deputies from the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance in the 66000 block of W Yakitat Road. When deputies arrived, they spoke with three people aged 22, 19, and 17, who told them that the suspect, 28-year-old Jarrod Rafe Logan Stroh, was acting very erratic and was possibly under the influence of drugs.

The victims said they were able to calm Stroh briefly until he became agitated again and started pushing and punching one of the victims and then assaulted all three of them. After being held down to calm him once more, he went into his home and got a shotgun, and was then confronted by his 26-year-old girlfriend who tried to stop him by threatening to hit him with a baseball bat.

Stroh left the home and began pointing the shotgun at the three victims. Stroh pushed the barrel of the shotgun into a victim's chest, who had a prosthetic leg and was unable to run away. Stroh's girlfriend then stepped between them and allowed the victim to escape.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and recovered the shotgun, and then booked Stroh into the Benton County Jail for Assault in the Second Degree.