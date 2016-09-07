Kidnapped woman dies in trunk of car before authorities can find her

HELENA, MT (AP) - A woman who was kidnapped at a Montana rest stop in broad daylight was able to talk with her husband by cellphone several times and even talked with police, but she was dead by the time authorities found her car near Spokane International Airport, 320 miles away.



Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says 47-year-old Rita Maze of Great Falls called her husband Tuesday and said she had been struck on the head at an Interstate 15 rest stop north of Helena and that she was in the trunk of her car.



Her husband reported her missing and spoke with her several times as cell coverage allowed.



Dutton said a Helena police officer talked to her shortly before she died. Spokane County authorities found her dead in the car's trunk at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.