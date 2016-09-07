CRIME STOPPERS: Pasco Police searching for Christian Alan Acosta

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Christian Alan Acosta, whose last known residence is in Pasco.

22-year-old Acosta is 5' 09", 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm.

Acosta is wanted for 3 felony warrants: 2 Franklin County Felony Bench warrants for Failure to Appear/ Original Charges Rape of a Child 3rd Degree and Theft 2nd Degree; One Department of Corrections warrant for Escape from Community Custody/Original Charge Rape of a Child 3rd Degree.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

If you have information on a felony crime or person wanted in connection with a felony crime, call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS or (800) 222-TIPS or reach us on the web at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.