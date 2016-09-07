Safe Kids Benton-Franklin offers free car seat checks

KENNEWICK, WA - Safe Kids Benton-Franklin will be offering free car seat inspections on Wednesday, September 14th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in Kennewick. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be available by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call (509) 460-4214.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 80 percent of all car seats and boosters are installed or used incorrectly. Safe Kids Benton-Franklin offers the monthly inspections to assist parents and caregivers in proper use of child restraint systems.

The monthly inspections are held at the Washington State Patrol Headquarters in Kennewick at 143302 Law Lane, just off Highway 395. For more information, call Safe Kids at (509) 460-4214.