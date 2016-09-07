City seeking applications for council vacancy

PASCO, WA - The Pasco City Council is seeking registered voters in District 4 to apply for the vacancy on Council after the passing of Councilmember Mike Garrison in July.

The City Council intends to fill the vacancy by appointment of a resident (and registered voter) of Council District 4 as soon as practical, but no later than October 24. The current term of the District 4 seat expires December 31, 2017. Thus, the Council’s interim appointment will serve pending the 2017 election cycle.

Any adult resident of District 4 (see map) may seek appointment by filing a completed application, as outlined below, at the City Manager’s office or online at www.pasco-wa.gov/councilapplication by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, for consideration of the City Council:

· City of Pasco “City Council Application”

· Personal resume

· Cover letter explaining why you are seeking appointment to the City Council and any other information you feel pertinent for Council consideration

Following the application deadline, the City Council will determine the date, time and number of applicants for interview; those selected for interview will be notified of the interview arrangements. Interviews will be conducted during a public meeting open to the public and media. Please note that any information contained in applications or supporting documents for Council appointment will be considered public information and may be released to anyone, including the media and members of the public.

You may obtain the required application form from the City’s website at www.pasco-wa.gov/councilapplication or by calling the City Manager’s office at 545-3404. If you have any questions about this process, or the role and responsibilities of Councilmembers, please contact the City Manager’s office.

A mailer with this information will be going out to registered voters in District 4 next week.