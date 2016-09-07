Early morning mobile home fire leaves a couple with serious burn - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Early morning mobile home fire leaves a couple with serious burns

YAKIMA, WA - An early-morning fire today left one home completely totaled and another one significantly damaged. 

Haley Gibbs spoke with the Yakima Fire Department today and has an update on the incident that happened in the Sun Meadows Mobile Home Park.

At around 4:00 a.m. this morning, residents of 1201 Washington Avenue woke up to their dog barking and their home on fire, and although they evacuated right away, their love for their other dogs caused them to run back into the home in hopes of saving them.

"Both of them ended up getting burnt pretty severely and they're going to have some injuries to deal with for a long time," said Jeff Pfaff, PIO for the Yakima Fire Department.

They were unable to save the dog and ended up suffering second and third degree burns, but firefighters say they are just glad they're alive.

"The number one thing to remember is that once you get out of the building, pets are pretty resilient," said Pfaff. "They can get out quickly, but if they can't...we can't replace you."

If this ever happens to you, the best thing to do is let firefighters on scene know that you have family or pets still in the building.

"We'll go into a rescue mode versus a fire attack," Pfaff said.

Though firefighters do believe the fire started outside the house, the cause is still under investigation. They want to remind everyone to make sure you have working smoke alarms, because they could save your life.

"And what's your life worth, is it 5 dollars? Is it 25 dollars?" stated Pfaff. "A real high end smoke alarm's about 35 dollars, is your life worth that or is your family's life worth it?"

Haley Gibbs was able to speak with some family members earlier today, who told her that the couple has been released from the hospital and are staying with a relative right now.

