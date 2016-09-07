Yakima police block off street to ensure safe arrest of gun-wiel - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima police block off street to ensure safe arrest of gun-wielding man

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police had an area blocked off as they responded to a domestic dispute call last night.

Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun. The man's family made the call in, saying they were concerned for their safety and the safety of others. The incident happened on the 400 block of 48th Avenue, and when officers arrived, they say the man refused to come out of the house. This is why they chose to block off the street from Tieton to Chestnut. 

Although the man did end up coming out cooperatively, officers said they felt blocking the street for the public's safety was still the best option.

"And to just secure the area to where, if god forbid, that person were to come out and not be cooperative, that we would be able to deal with the situation and that people would not be harmed," said Mike Bastinelli with the Yakima Police Department.

Bastinelli told reporter Haley Gibbs that the man seemed to be mentally unstable as he was telling his family that he was seeing things. His name is Troy Billbe and he was taken into custody last night for a domestic dispute.

Bastinelli says this is the best way to handle people who are suffering from mental incapacities and may be harmful to the public. Billbe was looked at by a mental health professional and was booked into the Yakima County Jail.

