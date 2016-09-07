Man struck by vehicle while crossing street at Clearwater & 395 intersection

KENNEWICK, WA - A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Clearwater Avenue at the intersection of Hwy 395.

Police and paramedics were called out just before 10:00 this morning. Witnesses say paramedics quickly took the man to the hospital after a black pickup truck making a left turn from 395 onto Clearwater struck the man in the crosswalk.

"It was almost just a really loud, just, thud," a witness told us. "The pedestrian who got hit kind of flew back...I'm still kind of shaky about it."

Right now Kennewick Police are still investigating what caused the crash, and the driver is cooperating with police.

The condition of the man is still unknown at this time, but police say his injuries were serious.

Police are reminding everyone to pay attention to their surroundings, whether it be behind the wheel or walking.