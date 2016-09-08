Pedestrian killed after hit by semi in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - A 49-year-old man was struck and killed by a semi-truck Wednesday night near the intersection of 18th Street and East Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation revealed that around 6:40 p.m. the man was attempting to cross Nob Hill north to south when he was struck by the semi-truck traveling west on Nob Hill Boulevard.

Police say the semi-truck was getting into the turn lane to head south on 18th Street when he hit the pedestrian, who was not using the crosswalk.

At this point in the investigation it appears that the driver was not impaired and will not be cited.

It is believed that alcohol was a contributing factor with the pedestrian as he attempted to cross Nob Hill Boulevard.

The Yakima Police Department is conducting the investigation.