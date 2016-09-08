Multi-car collision on SR 12

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - At around 4:42 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7th, a vehicle traveling eastbound on SR 12 left the roadway and crossed over the median into the westbound lanes, causing a multi-car collision.

Driver Alexis Muniz, 20, and passenger Travis Shandy, 30, were driving eastbound near another vehicle driven by Christopher Keeling, 42, when they suddenly swerved off the roadway, across the median, and into the westbound lanes.

Upon swerving into the westbound lanes, Muniz and Shandy's vehicle collided first with the vehicle of Seth Lochridge, 25, and then with the vehicle of Timothy Wentworth, 50, who had two passengers: Rene Tidd-Wentworth, 54, and Judith Brooks, 71.

Neither Muniz or Shandy were wearing seat belts.

Muniz and Lochridge sustained significant injuries and were transported to Kadlec hospital and Lourdes hospital respectively. Shandy, Tidd-Wentworth, and Brooks were injured but were not transported.

The Washington State Patrol has released that drugs and/or alcohol were involved.

This incident is currently under investigation.