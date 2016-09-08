Hermiston Police release timeline of August 18 murder-suicide

HERMISTON, OR - Hermiston Police have released a timeline of the Aug. 18 murder-suicide involving two volunteer wrestling coaches.

Police Chief Jason Edmiston says Jason Huston picked up 14-year-old JJ Hurtado at about 10 a.m., drove to him to spot near the Umatilla River, and killed him with a single gunshot. He then drove to the home of his fellow wrestling coach Kenneth Valdez. He kicked in the front door and went into a bedroom where Valdez was sleeping with Hurtado's mother, Andria Bye.



Huston shot Valdez three times, killing him. Bye was shot once in the back and survived.



Huston then called his mother and 911 before sitting on the bed and shooting himself.



Edmiston says detectives who searched Huston's home found "an incredible amount of pills" to treat depression and anxiety.

