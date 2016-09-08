Family of Yakima man killed by officer submits damages claim to City for $5 million

YAKIMA, WA - The family of the late Rocendo Arias who was shot and killed by Yakima Police Officer Casey Gillette in 2014 is suing the City of Yakima for $5,000,000.

The incident which resulted in Arias' death occurred in the early morning of January 4th, 2014, in a stall of the Classic Auto Wash in Yakima.

Arias had pulled into the stall to sleep after a night out with friends when Gillette noticed the vehicle and circled around it. According to Gillette, he claims he then opened the front passenger side door, leaned into the vehicle, and fully illuminated Arias’ body with his flashlight. And as Arias started to wake, Gillette yelled, “don’t you f***ing move!” Gillette then claims that Arias then lunged at him with a gun. Gillette alleges he responded by firing his service weapon multiple times.

One of the bullets fired by Gillette struck Arias in the right side of his head near his ear. The bullet passed through Arias’ brain to the left side of his head. Arias died at the scene. The killing of Rosendo Arias was ruled as unnecessary, excessive, and unlawful.

The addendum to Notice of Claim stated as follows:

"Following an extensive review of this matter, Captain Light is prepared to testify as follows regarding his initial opinions regarding the death of Rosendo Arias: