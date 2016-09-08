Heritage University unveils two new buildings to serve underprivileged students

TOPPENISH, WA - Heritage University in Toppenish is honoring its founders' visions for the school in a big way.

Both Heritage's bridge program to medical school and PA program have been growing quickly, and the school decided to address the need for more classroom space.

For this reason, Heritage is unveiling two new buildings on campus dedicated to its founding mothers, whose goal was to create a university for underprivileged students in Yakima.

"That is our underpinning and overlying mission, is to provide higher education to students who are underserved because of geographic location here in the Yakima Valley," says Vice President of Advancement and Marketing at Heritage, David Wise. "It really was that need in 1982 that was recognized. They just didn't have access to a 4-year college education here in the Valley."

Wise says the students at Heritage have the same potential as any other university student- therefore, they deserve the best facilities possible.

Martha Yallup, one of the founders for which the buildings are named, says she is glad these new facilities will represent her passion for bringing higher education to the young people of Yakima Valley.

On Thursday, Heritage will host a dedication ceremony of these two new facilities at 10:30 a.m., and the public is encouraged to attend. A reception will follow.

For more information on the new buildings, you can visit www.heritage.edu.