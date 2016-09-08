McClure Elementary evacuated after a gas leak is detected

YAKIMA, WA - At around 10:26 this morning, McClure Elementary School was evacuated after the smell of gas filled classrooms.

"Luckily staff pulled the pull box, evacuated the kids and no one was injured, but we did have a little bit of a gas odor inside of the building," said Jeff Pfaff, PIO for the Yakima Fire Department.

Thanks to the teachers who smelled the odor and pulled the fire alarm, fire crews and Cascade Natural Gas were able to identify the issue, start repairs, and get everyone back inside in about forty-five minutes.

"It's a small gas leak that was noticed by staff right away," Pfaff told reporter Haley Gibbs. "It could have been bigger, there's no doubt about it, we're just glad that it was caught early, caught small and we didn't have any issue at all."

Local firefighters want to remind everyone to be extra cautious when using anything gas related as we head into the fall season.

"If you smell it, typically you'll get light headed, you may have a sense of nausea," said Pfaff. "If you do have that, call 911, get us there, we'll get it checked out right away."