First ever concerts in a decommissioned nuclear reactor planned at Hanford's B Reactor

RICHLAND, WA - A group of men and women with radiant voices are helping celebrate 100 years of National Parks and 30 years of their own group, Mid-Columbia Mastersingers. They are touting two upcoming concerts as the first ever inside a decommissioned nuclear reactor. The B Reactor is part of the nation's newest national park, the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.



At the end of September, 24 singers, a string quartet, and a soprano soloist will show off what the B Reactor's acoustics can do.



"We're doing a program of music by all American composers, making that connection to our National Parks Service's celebration and the role of the reactor and the Hanford site, not just in the second World War effort, but the whole atomic era that came out of the 1940's," said Mid-Columbia Mastersingers Artistic Director, Justin Raffa.



The concerts are planned for Friday, September 30 and Sunday, October 2. People will catch a bus at the Federal Building in Richland, drive out to to the B Reactor, enjoy some food and drinks and then the 90 minute concert begins.

Tickets and more information can be found here. A portion of the ticket price will be donated to support the Hanford Unit of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. Friday's concert is a 21 and older event.